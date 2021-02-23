Maersk Eindhoven pending clearance to dock in Yokohama

February 23, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

The Maersk Eindhoven, a containership operated by Maersk which lost around 260 containers last week, is currently in Japanese waters, awaiting clearance by Japanese authorities for transit into APM Terminals Yokohama.

The ship is expected to receive the green light to dock at the container terminal on February 25th.

“Company surveyors and salvors are on the ship today, reviewing vessel and safety conditions. We expect to be able to share more details in the days ahead when we have clarity on the timing these activities will encompass,” Maersk said in an update.

The loss of containers from the Danish-flagged containership Maersk Eindhoven was caused by the severe rolling of the vessel following a loss of maneuverability.

Maersk said the containership experienced a loss of engine propulsion for 3-4 minutes while sailing 45 nautical miles off Northern Japan in heavy seas on February 17, 2021.

Propulsion power was quickly restored on the vessel and the initial analysis indicates engine oil pressure triggered a safety feature, causing the engines to shut down. No malfunction or maintenance issues have been identified, according to Maersk.

The ship has reported slight damage with minimal repairs required.

Related Article Posted: 2 days ago Maersk Eindhoven’s container spill assigned to severe rolling following power loss Posted: 2 days ago

“The ship’s engine and seaworthiness is in good working order and the port call repairs will address some steel railings, inspection of hatch covers and other activities that the surveyors might find. At this point in time, we have ensured that all replacement materials and welding activities can be performed in port. This is subject to change in the event our inspection and survey process finds new items to repair,” the latest update reads..

The company expects Maersk Eindhoven to resume normal TP6 service routing once these repairs are completed.

“The next three days will show better definition to the estimated amount of time needed in port prior to departing for Los Angeles. We are making every effort to safely expedite this process,” Maersk added.

A complete investigation into the incident is underway.