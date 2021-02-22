Maersk Eindhoven’s container spill assigned to severe rolling following power loss

February 22, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

The loss of over two hundred containers from the Danish-flagged containership Maersk Eindhoven last week was caused by the severe rolling of the vessel following a loss of maneuverability.

The ship’s operator Maersk said the containership experienced a loss of engine propulsion for 3-4 minutes while sailing 45 nautical miles off Northern Japan in heavy seas on February 17, 2021.

The 13,100 TEU vessel had departed Xiamen, China sailing to Los Angeles on Maersk’s weekly TP6 Asia/US West coast service.

The power loss resulted in 260 containers going overboard and 65 containers getting damaged on deck.

Related Article Posted: 4 days ago Maersk boxship loses hundreds of containers after suffering engine failure Posted: 4 days ago

“Propulsion power was quickly restored on the vessel and the initial analysis indicates engine oil pressure triggered a safety feature, causing the engines to shut down. No malfunction or maintenance issues have been identified,” Maersk said in an advisory.

“The crew is safe and a complete investigation is ongoing. The vessel has had no further incidents and is sailing in calm seas, returning to a North Asia port for inspection and repair. “

The port decision is yet to be announced. Based on the vessel’s latest AIS data, the ship is underway using engine off the Japanese coast.

The ship has reported slight damage with minimal repairs required.

A complete investigation into the incident is underway.

“We want to be transparent throughout the entire process and days ahead. Once the vessel is in port and surveyed, we will have more specific details on the extent of damaged containers and the amount of time required to fix the vessel and determine the cargo contingency options,” Maersk added.

Maersk Eindhoven is the second Maersk containership to lose containers since the beginning of this year.

To remind, in January about 750 containers fell overboard from Denmark-flagged containership Maersk Essen in rough weather in the North Pacific.

The incident occurred while the boxship was sailing from Xiamen, China to Los Angeles, California.

The containership has since berthed at the APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas, where it remains moored. The cargo operations are expected to take several weeks to complete given the complexity and dangers involved.