Maersk secures fuel supply for 1st green methanol-fueled ship

August 19, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has partnered with REintegrate, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy, to produce green fuel for its first methanol-powered containership.

As disclosed, the renewable energy company will establish a new Danish facility to produce approximately 10,000 tonnes of e-methanol that Maersk’s carbon-neutral vessel will consume annually.

The methanol facility will use renewable energy and biogenic CO2 to produce e-methanol. On the other hand, the energy needed for power-to-methanol production will be provided by a solar farm in Kassø, Southern Denmark.

Credit: A.P. Moller – Maersk

The partners have yet to decide where in Denmark the facility will be located, while the fuel production is expected to start in 2023.

“While renewable energy is becoming more and more common in the energy mix of electricity consumption, this is one of the first steps in heavy transportation towards using 100% renewable energy,” said Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy.

In the past, the energy company REintegrate started producing green e-methanol in its test laboratory in Aalborg.

The new facility will be its third methanol facility, as the firm is also constructing one in Skive with a startup company.

In June 2021, Maersk revealed that the company is in talks with equipment suppliers and yards on the order of a methanol-powered containership.

Furthermore, the shipping major announced plans to order the world’s first container vessel that can operate on carbon-neutral methanol in February 2021.

The vessel will be a methanol feeder with a capacity of around 2,000 TEU and it would be deployed in one of Maersk’s intra-regional networks.

Maersk plans to launch the carbon-neutral liner vessel in 2023, seven years ahead of the initial 2030-ambition.