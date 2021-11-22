Maersk secures logistics deal with global furniture company

November 22, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish container shipping giant Maersk and global eCommerce furniture company Zinus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for logistics services in 2022.

Specifically, Maersk is to become the preferred global integrator of logistics for Zinus, providing a stable supply of shipping containers and allowing Zinus to meet its shipping needs and stabilize ocean freight expenses.

Under the MoU, the parties also intend to continually grow and strengthen the strategic partnership globally over at least a ten-year period.

MoU signing ceremony (Courtesy of Maersk)

Youn Jae Lee, the CEO and founder of Zinus, Ditlev Blicher, head of Asia Pacific at Maersk, and Adam Farmer, the representative director and head of Sales of North East Asia at Maersk, among others, participated in the signing ceremony.

“This strategic cooperation will allow us to reduce our logistics risks during a period when the world is suffering from global supply issues due to the shortage of shipping containers and high ocean freight rates. We believe this MoU will also serve as a springboard for Zinus to continue to grow our global business even beyond the 16 countries where we currently operate”, said Seonkyoo Park, senior director of Zinus Global SCM.

Ditlev Blicher, head of Asia Pacific at Maersk, added: “With digitally-enabled, seamless, end-to-end solutions based on a … network of terminals, vessels and inland facilities, Maersk proudly stands committed to enable the continued growth journey of this … company”.

Earlier this month, Maersk formed a long-term strategic partnership for all containerised transport with its compatriot wind turbines manufacturer Vestas.

Effective per 1 January 2022, the partnership includes door-to-door transport from the companies’ suppliers to their factories and service warehouses as well as containerised site parts and transport equipment.

It also involves all airfreight shipments but excludes non-containerised road transport and outbound transport.