Maersk sues Glencore over bad bunkers

February 9, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Danish logistics giant Maersk has filed a lawsuit against commodity trader Glencore Ltd over contaminated bunker fuel supplied to two of its containerships.

Based on the court documents filed on Friday, February 5, with the New York District Court, Maersk is seeking compensation worth $6 million for the damages its two vessels suffered in 2018 due to bad bunkers.

The containerships involved are reportedly Maersk Sofia and Maersk Aras which received the fuel in February 2018, in Panama.

Maersk Sofia allegedly suffered a total engine failure, while Maersk Aras suffered pump damage.

Offshore Energy-Green Marine has reached out to Maersk for a comment on the lawsuit and is yet to receive a statement.