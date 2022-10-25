Maersk tests Cote d’Ivoire zero-emission container terminal ahead of November opening

October 25, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image credit: APM Terminals

A.P. Moller – Maersk’s vessel Safmarine Cameroun made her first call at the Cote d’Ivoire container terminal (CIT) on 22/23 October 2022.

The zero-emission terminal, a joint venture facility between APM Terminals and Bolloré Ports in the Port of Abidjan, is scheduled to become operational at the beginning of November.

The test call with Maersk’s container vessel comes after successful testing of the terminal’s equipment earlier in October, which also included trials on the Terminal Operating System (TOS).

The terminal received fully-electric 6 Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes and 7 rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes from ZPMC in August. The switch to electric equipment is in line with APM Terminals’ ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 and a 70% emission reduction by 2030. As the next step, the terminal is also investigating the switch to green sources of electricity to power the equipment.

“The test call went extremely well and we are positively encouraged for the terminal to get into full operation in November – meeting our expectations and needs for efficient, safe and convenient operations for our vessels calling Abidjan. We look forward to using the new terminal and providing our customers an even better service going forward,” Amdi Krogh, Head of Operations for Africa, said.

“We are pleased to have been able to successfully carry out the various tests of our entire operational system, both on the equipment and on the activities of our teams. This performance gives us complete confidence in the implementation of our operational system and also reassures us about the ability of our teams to welcome and handle all ships that will call at our quay ,” said Koen De Backker, Managing Director of Côte d’Ivoire Terminal.

Côte d’Ivoire Terminal (CIT) is a result of more than 262 billion Central African CFA franc (FCFA) ($395 million) of investments. Covering an area of 37.5 hectares, this new container terminal will be capable of handling more than 1.5 million TEUs per year and accommodating vessels with a draught of 16 metres along its 1,100 metres of quays. It will generate 450 direct jobs, and thousands of indirect jobs, according to APM Terminals’ estimates.

At the end of the 20-year concession to operate, the assets will be returned to the Ports Authority ‘Port Autonome d’Abidjan’.