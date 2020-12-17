Maersk to ship Novo Nordisk pharmaceuticals using sustainable biofuel
Danish shipping and logistics major A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed a logistics agreement with compatriot pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to transport pharmaceuticals in an eco-friendly manner.
As informed, the three-year agreement on cold chain logistics covers transportation including ocean services and inland logistics.
“We are proud to be chosen as one of Novo Nordisk’s main logistic companies. Transporting pharmaceuticals on a global level is a demanding task with various complexities that require flexible and resilient supply chains as well as digital and eco-friendly solutions,” Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President and CEO Ocean and Logistics. A.P. Moller – Maersk, commented.
Novo Nordisk has chosen Maersk’s ECO Delivery to reduce the carbon footprint in transportation. The initiative uses sustainable biofuel to power selected Maersk-vessels and helps Novo Nordisk to make progress towards its sustainability goals.
“Our ambition of achieving zero environmental impact is a cornerstone of our aspiration to be a truly sustainable business. We consider A.P. Moller – Maersk to be the right global distribution partner to secure the steady, environmentally friendly delivery of our … shipments and we look forward to the collaboration,” Rune Sylow, Corporate Vice President, Strategic Sourcing at Novo Nordisk, said.
The global agreement will come into effect on 1 April 2021.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 day ago
Maersk Tankers' fleet sees 20 pct growth in 2020
Denmark-based tanker owner and operator Maersk Tankers has increased its managed fleet by more than ...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 29 days ago
Maersk delivers strong Q3 result, raises guidance
Danish container shipping major A.P. Moller – Maersk managed to grow earnings and cash flow in...Posted: 29 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Report points to likely cause of Maersk Honam fire
The investigation into the fire on board Maersk Honam boxship by the Transport Safety Investigation ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 9 days ago
Maersk Product Tankers sells 14 ships to CDBL
Denmark-based tanker owner Maersk Product Tankers has entered into an agreement with China Developme...Posted: 9 days ago