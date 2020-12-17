Maersk to ship Novo Nordisk pharmaceuticals using sustainable biofuel

December 17, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Danish shipping and logistics major A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed a logistics agreement with compatriot pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to transport pharmaceuticals in an eco-friendly manner.

Image Courtesy: Maersk

As informed, the three-year agreement on cold chain logistics covers transportation including ocean services and inland logistics.

“We are proud to be chosen as one of Novo Nordisk’s main logistic companies. Transporting pharmaceuticals on a global level is a demanding task with various complexities that require flexible and resilient supply chains as well as digital and eco-friendly solutions,” Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President and CEO Ocean and Logistics. A.P. Moller – Maersk, commented.

Novo Nordisk has chosen Maersk’s ECO Delivery to reduce the carbon footprint in transportation. The initiative uses sustainable biofuel to power selected Maersk-vessels and helps Novo Nordisk to make progress towards its sustainability goals.

“Our ambition of achieving zero environmental impact is a cornerstone of our aspiration to be a truly sustainable business. We consider A.P. Moller – Maersk to be the right global distribution partner to secure the steady, environmentally friendly delivery of our … shipments and we look forward to the collaboration,” Rune Sylow, Corporate Vice President, Strategic Sourcing at Novo Nordisk, said.

The global agreement will come into effect on 1 April 2021.