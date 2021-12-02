Maersk Training scores six-figure deal with subsea services firm

December 2, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Maersk Training has secured a contract to provide its complete training management services (TMS) for Boskalis Subsea Services.

(L-R) Abigail Hastie, global competence & training advisor, Natalie Carroll, global competence and training manager, Kay Robertson, head of training management services, (Boskalis Subsea Services) and Stephen Ferguson – interim head of commercial, Maersk Training UK. (Credit: Maersk Training)

Under the six-figure contract, Maersk Training will deliver its industry training and competency solutions for Boskalis’ global workforce.

The solutions include offshore survival, health, safety and environment, diving operations, and deck operations. In addition to simulation and practical activities, Maersk Training will deliver some of the exercises via its e-Learning suite.

The contract duration is three years with a two-year extension option.

The new training agreement will see Maersk Training manage the varied training requirements of Boskalis Subsea Services which offers integrated subsea services throughout the offshore energy industry.

The company is also operating a global fleet of diving and construction support vessels through a range of subsea IRM services.

“Following the recent investments to our facilities, as well as our continued focus on supporting companies in the energy transition, it is an exciting time for Maersk, and having Boskalis Subsea Services recognise us as its preferred partner to manage training requirements is testament to the quality delivered by our team, coupled with our fantastic facilities”, said Stephen Ferguson, interim head of commercial at Maersk Training UK.

Natalie Carroll, global competence & training manager at Boskalis Subsea Services added: “The Boskalis team have long admired Maersk Training and the bespoke and expert training solutions they can offer companies.

“The team is well placed geographically to help manage our training requirements while using innovative solutions to ensure our technical, health and safety standards are of the highest calibre”.