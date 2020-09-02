Maersk wraps up KGH Customs Services acquisition

September 2, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has completed the acquisition of KGH Customs Services, a pan-European customs services specialist, further strengthening its capabilities as an integrated container logistics company.

After receiving required competition approvals, Maersk finalised the acquisition on 1 September 2020.

The deal, first unveiled in July this year, is valued at $279 million.

“I am very pleased that we can now officially welcome KGH into the Maersk family,” Karsten Kildahl, Regional Managing Director of Maersk in Europe, commented.

“The integration process now begins, and we are very excited to start working together and start learning from one another.”

“The whole KGH team is looking forward to closely collaborating with our new Maersk colleagues on providing a range of different services within the transportation and logistics industry as one combined entity. Our enhanced product portfolio and geographical reach will enable us to serve our customers and their growing needs even better,” Lars Börjesson, CEO of KGH Customs Services, said.

As informed, during the remainder of 2020, Maersk and KGH teams will work together on establishing a joint operating model and optimal structure to serve their customer base going forward.

Lars Borjesson, CEO of KGH, will lead the combined customs related activities of both KGH and Maersk in Europe.