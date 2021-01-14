Magseis Fairfield delivers first ever deepwater OBN survey in Mexico

January 14, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield said it has wrapped up acquisition project offshore Mexico.

This marked the end of the first ever deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey acquired in Mexico.

Magseis Fairfield announced this project for an undisclosed client end-March last year. The work kicked off in the third quarter of 2020.

Back then, the company said that the survey would take place in water depths of 2,000 to 2,600 metres, and that it would last approximately 60 days.

Magseis Fairfield noted that its crews were able to perform this project while recording zero positive cases of COVID and also zero Lost Time Incidents (LTIs).

In addition, the crew took part in IAGC’s Ghost Net Initiative. It collected, reported and properly disposed of 4 kilos of debris from the water.

We left the area with less waste in water than when we arrived!

Carel Hooijkaas, CEO, Magseis Fairfield, said: “Our first OBN project offshore Mexico was concluded according to plan and with very good feedback from our client. The ZXPLR-1 crew continues to deliver excellent efficiency and HSE performance.”

The vessels are now en route to US waters to start the next project. It marks the twelfth consecutive project performed by this crew.

To remind, Magseis Fairfield secured a deepwater (OBN) monitor survey in the US Gulf of Mexico in December last year.

The survey starts in Q1 2021 and should run for approximately three months.

According to the company, the OBN study is for a repeat customer.

End-September same year, Magseis Fairfield announced a deepwater 4D baseline OBN survey also in the US Gulf of Mexico.