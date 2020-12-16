Another Gulf of Mexico win for Magseis Fairfield

December 16, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has secured a deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) monitor survey in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The survey should start in Q1 2021 and run for approximately three months.

According to the company, the OBN study is for a repeat customer.

End-September this year, Magseis Fairfield announced a deepwater 4D baseline OBN survey also in the US Gulf of Mexico.

For the purpose of this new project, the company will deploy its nodes by an ROV at 1,000-1,900 metres water depth.

Magseis Fairfield will mobilise the ZXPLR1 crew for this data acquisition contract.

“This contract ensures a continued backlog on our ZXPLR1 crew well into Q3 2021. The high-quality results and cost-efficient operations means the crew remains in demand even in a challenging market. Our clients will continue to execute key OBN seismic projects on their key assets,” says CEO Carel Hooijkaas.