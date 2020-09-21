Magseis Fairfield bags Gulf of Mexico OBN deal

September 21, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Magseis Fairfield has won a deepwater 4D baseline ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico for a repeat customer.

According to the Oslo-listed company, the survey should start in December 2020.

Furthermore, the project has a duration of approximately 80 days, adding to the company’s 2020 and 2021 backlog.

Magseis Fairfield will mobilise the second ZXPLR crew for this project.

CEO Carel Hooijkaas in Magseis Fairfield, also said:

“Our Ocean Bottom Node technology in the Gulf of Mexico continues to deliver high quality and cost-effective data to our clients.

“The award of this project further highlights that during these challenging market conditions, our clients are looking at cash and value generation from existing reserves, thereby using Magseis Fairfield OBN technology.”

The company also recently received a conditional letter of award (LOA) from an undisclosed multi-client company for OBN survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

The survey, with a duration of four months, is anticipated to start in the beginning of April 2021.

In addition, Magseis Fairfield previously landed a deepwater OBN project with an undisclosed client in the Mexican sector of the Gulf of Mexico.

This project, secured in March, is the first deepwater OBN survey in Mexico following the 2013 Energy Reform.

The survey will take place in water depths of 2,000 to 2,600 metres, and should take approximately 60 days.