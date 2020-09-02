Magseis Fairfield gets LOA for OBN survey in GoM

September 2, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Magseis Fairfield has received a conditional Letter of Award (LOA) from an undisclosed multi-client company for Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

The survey, with a duration of four months, is anticipated to start in the beginning of April 2021.

It further extends the backlog for Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR crew on the REM Saltire.

“Our ZXPLR crew in the Gulf of Mexico has been working continuously since first deploying the ZXPLR node technology in Q4 2017 and we are glad to see a repeat customer now adding further to our backlog for 2021,” said CEO Carel Hooijkaas in Magseis Fairfield.

The LOA is subject to certain conditions, including that the client obtains the required survey permits, management approvals and sufficient pre-funding.