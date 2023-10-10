MAN ES partners with American tech firm to support digitalization

October 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) has selected Spire Global, a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, to supply weather data and real-time automatic identification system (AIS) vessel-tracking data.

Illustration; Credit: Spire Global

MAN Energy Solutions will accordingly integrate Spire’s AIS and weather data into, among other tools, its digital solution, MAN-CEON, a digital platform used to support monitoring and advisory tools for the decarbonization and optimization of marine, power and industrial equipment.

To further accelerate the rate of digitalization in the maritime industry, MAN Energy Solutions and Spire will also collaborate on the development of AI models designed to analyze engine data.

“Our driving strategy at MAN Energy Solutions revolves around ‘moving big things to zero’, which means we aim to help decarbonize key sectors of the global economy through systems that bring down emissions that have been historically hard to abate. The enrichment of our product data with Spire’s AIS and weather data will unlock further optimization for our products, and further our goal to improve engine performance and decarbonization,” Gregory Puckett, Chief Digital Officer of MAN Energy Solutions, said.

According to McKinsey & Co, the shipping industry can decrease fuel consumption by 1% through optimized vessel execution and performance management mechanisms, using AIS and weather data for route mapping.

MAN ES has recently secured its first order for six small-bore, seven-cylinder 21/31DF-M GenSets, designed to operate on methanol. The milestone order is part of the construction project for two 9,300 car equivalent unit (CEU) Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) destined for China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES).