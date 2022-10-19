MAN PrimeServ secures dual-fuel retrofit deal with Chinese LPG carrier operator

October 19, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

MAN PrimeServ, an after-sales division of MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES), has signed a contract to retrofit two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers for the Chinese liquefied gas carrier operator Tianjin Southwest Maritime Ltd.

As informed, the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Guangdong) yard will host the respective conversion of the individual MAN B&W 6G60ME-C engines aboard the Gas Gemini and Gas Aquarius to dual-fuel MAN B&W 6G60ME-LGIP units capable of running on LPG.

Gas Gemini. Courtesy of MAN ES

The two vessels will be retrofitted in parallel, beginning on 30 May 2023.

For this project, PrimeServ will collaborate with CSSC Marine Service Co. Ltd. (CMS), the after-sales subsidiary of CSSC Marine Power Group.

The contract signing comes in the wake of BW LPG, an owner and operator of LPG vessels, announcing in June 2022 that it, under MAN PrimeServ’s supervision, had converted the main engine of the BW Malacca to dual-fuel running.

Per Rud, Senior Vice President of MAN PrimeServ, spoke about the importance of developing partnerships to execute successful dual-fuel retrofit projects, and said: “We treat every project on a case-to-case basis but this particular instance is notable in that it represents the first time that we are collaborating on a retrofit project with a licensee’s own after-sales division.

“I feel that it is important for the after-sales market to be aware that MAN PrimeServ is open to working with all partners in order to support shipowners globally. The successful negotiations with CMS have strengthened our partnership and both parties are more than satisfied with the result.”

By leveraging LPG as a marine fuel, vessels benefit from savings due to lower fuel consumption and full dual-fuel flexibility, which guards against price sensitivity to post-2020 fuel-price fluctuations, MAN ES explained.

Furthermore, the ability to use LPG cargo as a supplemental fuel source also reduces time and fees for fuel bunkering.

It is estimated that using LPG as a fuel would reduce: SOx by 99%, CO2 by 15%, NOx by 10%, and particulate matter by 90% as compared to 2020-compliant fuels.

