MAN’s ME-GI dual-fuel engines to power additional EPS Capesize bulkers

May 27, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Three MAN Energy Solutions’ B&W 6G70 ME-GI dual-fuel engines were ordered to be built for three 210,000 dwt Capesize bulk carriers owned by Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

Electronically controlled, dual fuel two-stroke ME-GI engines were ordered by Chinese New Times Shipbuilding Co.

Photo: ME-GI dual-fuel engine; Courtesy of MAN Energy Solutions

According to the MAN Energy Solution, the dual-fuel engines will be built by CSSC-MES Diesel Co. (CMD), a joint corporation that was established as a diesel engine manufacturer in Shanghai by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Hudong Heavy Machinery Co. (HHM), and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. (MES).

The vessels are expected to be “among the cleanest and most efficient in their segment, as well as being IMO 2030-compliant well in advance of the legislation.”

As informed, Rio Tinto – the metals and mining multinational – will charter the vessels upon their entering service.

The dry bulk carriers are scheduled to be delivered starting from the second half of 2023.

Under the agreement between the companies, there is an option for ordering three further vessels.

MAN Energy Solutions states that its low-speed, dual-fuel references now exceed 374 units, with the ME-GI recording over 1.6 million operating hours on LNG alone.

“The ME-GI engine is now the market standard for large, dual-fuel bulk carriers as the value chain in the segment has further increased its focus on decarbonisation,” Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

“Here, this mature technology’s negligible methane-slip and the inherent potential of alternative fuels, such as LNG, are significant advantages and demonstrate to the industry that viable options for lowering carbon footprints exist. “

In October, MAN Energy Solutions received an order for five 6G70ME-GI Mk 10.5 dual-fuel engines in connection with the construction of five 210,000-dwt Newcastlemax bulkcarriers, again for EPS.

EPS sealed an agreement to charter the five dual-fuel bulkers to Australian mining giant, BHP, for a period of five years.