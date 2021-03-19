MARIC wins AiP from RINA for dual-fuel crude oil tanker

March 19, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image credit: RINA

Classification society RINA has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) Certificate to Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC) for its 157,000dwt dual fuel crude oil tanker.

The vessel features an innovative propulsion system featuring two four-stroke dual-fuel engines and an electric power demand arrangement system.

According to MARIC, the vessel achieves the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) which is 41.1% below the IMO reference line.

The design reduces gangests from 3 to 1 set, and the ship has a full flexibility to cope with any future zero-carbon fuel, its developer claims.

“It is our great pleasure to issue the AIP certificate to MARIC and we appreciate the trust from MARIC. RINA will keep providing support to MARIC to maintain the long term and high efficiency cooperation with MARIC for further development,” RINA said in a statement.

The classification society has also teamed up with the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) to develop a ship design capable of being fuelled by either ammonia or methanol.

Within the agreement, SDARI will focus on the ship concept development and design while RINA will verify the compliance with the applicable rules, including those for the use of alternative fuels.