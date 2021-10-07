Mawani, DP World break ground on Jeddah container terminal revamp

October 7, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and DP World Jeddah today laid the foundation stone for the expansion and modernization of the South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port.

The revamp of the facility comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s strategy to develop ports infrastructure to unlock the Kingdom’s maritime logistics and transportation potential.

The development of the South Container Terminal is part of the concession agreement Mawani signed with DP World Jeddah to continue operating and managing the facility for the next 30 years.

The company has committed to a total investment of $800 million to modernize the terminal.

The new overhaul project, which will take place over four phases and is set to be completed by 2024, will see infrastructural upgrades, including the broadening of draft depth and quay, and the installation of advanced equipment and technologies.

When complete, the revamped terminal will double Jeddah Islamic Port’s container handling capacity from 2.4 million TEUs to 4 million by 2024.