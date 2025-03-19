Tesvolt Ocean joins global community of maritime battery enablers

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
March 19, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Tesvolt Ocean, a joint venture between Tesvolt Maritime Solutions and Ocean Batteries, has become a member of the global community of maritime battery enablers, the Maritime Battery Forum (MBF).

Courtesy of Tesvolt Ocean

Recently formed Tesvolt Ocean specializes in providing energy solutions tailored to the maritime industry. The company collaborates with shipbuilders, operators, and maritime stakeholders to ensure its battery systems are technologically advanced so they can be integrated into existing and new maritime infrastructure.

As a member of the MBF, Tesvolt Ocean will provide battery technology and industry knowledge to the MBF network. In turn, the community will enable the exchange of ideas with industry experts, participation in specialized events, and access to important market insights and technical developments.

“Through active participation in the MBF’s initiatives, joint projects and knowledge sharing, Tesvolt Ocean hopes to contribute even more to the advancement of maritime electrification. By networking with other companies and research institutions, the company can drive innovations faster and collaborate on solutions for sustainable shipping,” the company stated.

Speaking on this membership, Kilian Hoffman, COO at Tesvolt Ocean, said: “The maritime industry is rapidly evolving towards high-performance and sustainable energy solutions. TESVOLT OCEAN is at the forefront of this transformation, introducing ultra-lightweight and highly efficient battery systems that redefine energy storage at sea. As a member of the Maritime Battery Forum, we look forward to collaborating with industry pioneers to accelerate the adoption of advanced battery technologies and drive innovation for a more sustainable and electrified future.”

Last year, the company presented a battery system that is expected to enable significantly more ships in the maritime and inland shipping sector to be equipped with clean e-drives for the first time.

The so-called “Kaptein Series” power storage system has the advantage that the battery modules can be installed individually anywhere aboard the ship – even on the floor, Tesvolt Ocean explained.

As explained, the new power storage solution also features high energy density, light weight, and fast charging capability. This makes clean e-drives for shipping easier to implement as well as more cost-efficient.

