Meyer Werft cuts steel for LNG and fuel-cell powered Silver Ray

November 24, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image courtesy: Meyer Werft

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has started production of the cruise ship Silver Ray for Silversea Cruises hosting a symbolic steel-cutting ceremony in Papenburg on Wednesday, November 23.

The cruise vessel will feature an innovative propulsion system aiming to provide sustainable travel.

The Nova-class ship will be fitted with dual-fuel LNG engines complemented with a fuel cell system with an output of 4 megawatts. The cruise vessel already exceeds the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) by 25 percent, according to the shipyard.

The fuel cells and a battery system will supply the ship with enough electricity to power the entire hotel operation, enabling the cruise vessel to eliminate pollutant emissions while the ship is in port.

As informed, the battery system will increase the overall efficiency of the ship by absorbing peak loads, thus significantly reducing fuel consumption. The ship will also be fitted with a newly developed Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGS) that converts waste on board into thermal energy in line with the circular economy, further increasing the vessel’s efficiency.

Silver Ray is expected to be delivered in the summer of 2024, following the delivery of its sister vessel Silver Nova, which is already under construction at the yard, in August 2023.

Related Article Posted: 11 months ago Silversea Cruises’ 1st LNG-powered ship Silver Nova underway Posted: 11 months ago

“Like Silver Nova, Silver Ray, with her innovative propulsion concept and other significant technical innovations, represents a milestone on the road to carbon-neutral cruising. I am sure that both ships will delight their passengers from day one,” says Jan Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft.

“We are very proud to have held the steel cutting ceremony for Silver Ray at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, marking an important milestone in the construction of one of the industry’s most environmentally conscious ships,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

“The second vessel in our pioneering Nova class, Silver Ray – and her sister ship, Silver Nova – will strengthen our leadership in ultra-luxury cruising, introducing advancements in engineering that support our mission to showcase the world to our guests, and to do so mindfully, respectfully, and in unprecedented comfort.”

At 54,700 gross tons and hosting just 728 guests, the two ships will be among the most environmental ships ever built, according to Silversea, pioneering a large-scale hybrid power source, using a combination of fuel cells, batteries, and dual-fuel engines that LNG.

A first for Silversea, each will incorporate a horizontal layout and an innovative asymmetrical design, with public spaces and suites spanning the entire length of each ship.