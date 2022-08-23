MHB, BV Solutions M&O partner up to support shipping’s decarbonisation

August 23, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Energy and marine solutions company Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB) has signed a strategic agreement with technical advisory services provider Bureau Veritas (BV) Solutions Marine & Offshore (M&O) to support industry-wide efforts to progress shipping’s decarbonisation.

Courtesy of Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad

This partnership, signed through MHB’s wholly owned subsidiary, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE), offers vessel owners and operators a wide range of vessel improvement opportunities and services.

These services are targeted to increase vessel performance, thus enhancing energy efficiency of vessels and contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

The collaboration also offers vessel improvement services and related services for Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) compliance.

MMHE, a liquefied natural gas carrier (LNGC) repair yard in Asia, is the main contractor to provide the modification works on the vessels in its yard in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia.

BV Solutions M&O, the marine and offshore independent technical advisory component of Bureau Veritas Group, will provide technical and consultation services on vessel improvements such as bow modification, vessel lengthening, vessel life extension, hull roughness, propeller modification assessments and other related advisory services.

“We are delighted to sign this agreement with BV Solutions M&O… Together, it allows us to bring the … combination of MMHE’s retrofit and conversion technical expertise, and BV Solutions M&O’s maritime technical advisory to market in supporting our customers’ decarbonisation strategies, thus accelerating the industry’s transition to cleaner shipping,” Pandai Othman, MD & CEO of MMHE, said.

“By working together, we aim not only to raise awareness among our combined customer base … but also to encourage adoption of energy efficiency technologies more widely in the industry as an essential step in shipping’s decarbonisation journey,” Paul Shrieve, President of BV Solutions M&O, commented.

Earlier this year, MMHE signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream Technologies (UK) Limited for air lubrication system retrofit opportunities for vessel owners and operators.

These strategic collaborations signify MMHE’s initiative in supporting the maritime decarbonisation agenda that will take a significant step forward in January 2023 with the enforcement of the EEXI and CII regulations.