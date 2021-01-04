Minerva takes delivery of LNG newbuild from DSME

January 4, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

The Greek shipping company Minerva, led by Andreas Martinos, has taken delivery of its LNG carrier newbuild, the Minerva Psara.

Courtesy of Minerva Gas

Minerva Psara is the first of a series of two LNG carriers the company currently has under construction at the DSME shipyard in South Korea.

The shipper said on Monday the second vessel is scheduled for delivery within 2021.

The tanker is capable of transporting up to 173,400 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas. The vessel also features ME-GI two-stroke engines and a full reliquefaction system on-board.

The company added that the vessel has already commenced its term employment with a major LNG charterer.

It is worth noting that the company laid the keel for the Psara at the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in Geoje, South Korea, in mid-March 2020.

The vessel completed sea and gas trials at the end of December last year.

In total, the company has five LNG carriers on order scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 2022.