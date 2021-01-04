Minerva takes delivery of LNG newbuild from DSME
The Greek shipping company Minerva, led by Andreas Martinos, has taken delivery of its LNG carrier newbuild, the Minerva Psara.
Minerva Psara is the first of a series of two LNG carriers the company currently has under construction at the DSME shipyard in South Korea.
The shipper said on Monday the second vessel is scheduled for delivery within 2021.
The tanker is capable of transporting up to 173,400 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas. The vessel also features ME-GI two-stroke engines and a full reliquefaction system on-board.
The company added that the vessel has already commenced its term employment with a major LNG charterer.
It is worth noting that the company laid the keel for the Psara at the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in Geoje, South Korea, in mid-March 2020.
The vessel completed sea and gas trials at the end of December last year.
In total, the company has five LNG carriers on order scheduled for delivery in 2021 and 2022.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 17 days ago
Minerva newbuild completes sea and gas trials
The Greek shipping company Minerva, led by Andreas Martinos, has completed the sea trials and gas tr...Posted: 17 days ago
-
Posted: 9 hours ago
Flex LNG takes delivery of its eleventh newbuild
Flex LNG, a pure-play LNG carrier company, has kicked off 2021 with the expansion of its fleet. ...Posted: 9 hours ago
-
Posted: 17 days ago
Flex LNG newbuild set for delivery in January 2021
Flex LNG, the shipping company controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, has announced the date of ...Posted: 17 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Minerva, Hafnia complete bunker delivery via ADP platform
Switzerland-based marine fuel logistics company Minerva Bunkering and Singapore-based tanker company...Posted: about 1 month ago