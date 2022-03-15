Mitsubishi invests in Marindows to promote electric propulsion and ship digitalisation

March 15, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has completed an investment into Marindows, a Tokyo-based company aiming to build an integrated digital platform for the marine industry.

According to Mitsubishi, the partnership will accelerate efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral world in areas from electrification and autonomous operation to the marine industry.

The investment is expected to provide electrification and autonomous operation in the coastal vessel industry, particularly in the small and mid-sized vessel market, fishing boat market and pleasure boat market.

In other words, with this move, Mitsubishi expects support for its efforts for the commercialisation of standard electric propulsion vessels and advancing the adoption of a sale and efficient navigation support system utilising real-time data.

Marindows was established in March 2021 by e5 Lab, a firm jointly founded by four companies representing shipping firms and a trading company to promote the electric propulsion and digitalisation of ships.

It aims to create a better work environment for crews and all personnel in the marine industry by providing a range of applications utilising the “Marindows” marine operating system it provides as a platform. The launch of marine broadband in 2022 is expected to make possible ship to shore communications and crew support services in real-time.

“Through this investment, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to respond to the demands of customers and society, and work toward solutions to achieve its “Marine Future Stream” growth strategy”, the company said.

The Japanese shipbuilder recently established Marine Decarbonation Business Development Group responding to the energy transition strategy promoted by the group.

As explained, the new organisation will utilise advanced technologies in order to accelerate technological development and new business creation in the marine decarbonisation field and respond promptly to global trends and market needs to realize a carbon-neutral world.

