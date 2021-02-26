MMA Offshore bags $20M deal with TechnipFMC

February 26, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

MMA Offshore has won a contract with TechnipFMC to provide tug and barge support for subsea installation project in Australia.

The ASX-listed marine and subsea services player said the contact will see utilisation of MMA-owned and chartered vessels.

Specifically, the company will provide a fleet of 4 tug and barge sets to support the subsea installation works; as well as 2 offshore positioning tugs.

MMA will act as lead contractor and will subcontract to other vessel operators to provide the overall vessel requirements.

All vessels involved with the works will be delivering equipment to the offshore field and will be operated under all relevant Australian requirements, MMA said in a press release.

The total contract value is in excess of A$20 million.

Offshore operations should commence in FY 2022 (in or about August 2021) and are due to be complete either at the end of the 2021 calendar year or early in 2022.