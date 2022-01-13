Back to overview
MMA’s AHTS converted for offshore wind ops

January 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

MMA Offshore has completed a subsea conversion program on the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) MMA Crystal to support the offshore wind market in Taiwan.

The 70-meter long vessel now incorporates a suite of new subsea support services, including ROV, survey and subsea deployment and lifting capabilities.

MMA Crystal features a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), a 50Te A-frame and a survey and positioning system.

According to the latest AIS data, the vessel is currently located in Singapore and is set to leave for Taiwan following the conversion.

MMA recently formed a joint venture with the survey company Global Aqua Survey (GAS) to target the offshore wind sector in Taiwan. It acquired 49.9% of the shares in the Taiwanese company and created the MMA Global Aqua JV.

MMA Offshore revealed a week ago that the MMA Cove will be equipped with battery technology for a lower carbon footprint.

Specifically, the Australian company secured a contract with its compatriot petroleum exploration and production company Woodside, under which MMA Cove will continue to provide production support services for Woodside’s facilities in Australia’s North West.

