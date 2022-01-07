MMA Offshore vessel to feature battery tech for lower carbon footprint

January 7, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine services provider MMA Offshore has revealed a number of contracts including the long-term contract for the MMA Cove vessel to be equipped with battery technology for a lower carbon footprint.

Specifically, the Australian company secured a contract with its compatriot petroleum exploration and production company Woodside for the MMA Cove.

MMA Cove (Courtesy of MMA Offshore)

Under the contract, the vessel will continue to provide production support services for Woodside’s facilities in Australia’s North West. The contract is for a firm period of three and a half years, with a further one and a half years in option periods.

As disclosed, the MMA Cove will be fitted with battery technology making the vessel more efficient and lowering the overall carbon footprint of the operation.

Together with the second vessel contract, awarded for the MMA Privilege to provide accommodation and walk to work support services in Côte d’Ivoire, the company is looking at the gain of approximately $44.46 million, and a potential $65 million if the relevant option periods are exercised.

In addition to the two vessel contracts, MMA also won a survey scope for the Marinus Link Project, regarded as a key project supporting the decarbonisation of Australia’s economy.

Finally, the company secured its third contract under the Hydroscheme Industry Partnership Program (HIPP) with the Australian Department of Defence.

Commenting on the contract awards, MMA’s managing director, David Ross, said: “We are very pleased to announce these contract awards which support both our core operations and our diversification strategy. We are delighted to continue our long-standing working relationship with Woodside and are excited to be installing new battery technology on the MMA Cove in support of a more energy-efficient operation”.