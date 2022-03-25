Modus, Ashtead ink survey and inspection equipment deal

March 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Subsea services contractor Modus has signed a technical services agreement with Ashtead Technology for the provision of survey and inspection equipment.

Source: Modus

Under the terms of the agreement, the equipment will be integrated fully with Modus’ autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) fleet.

The agreement will see the offshore contractor access Ashtead’s subsea equipment rental pool to support customers’ life of field projects across the offshore energy sector.

According to Ashtead Technology’s business development director, David Mair, with this deal, the company is delivering its part in the industry’s drive to deliver lower carbon and more sustainable subsea solutions.

Mahesh Menon, chief technology officer at Modus, said: “Ashtead Technology is one of the leading providers of advanced subsea technology solutions for the global offshore energy sector and this agreement will give Modus access to the latest technology and inspection equipment, which when integrated with Modus’ growing AUV fleet, offers customers fully autonomous, carbon zero, value-driven solutions for their projects.”

It is worth mentioning that the company also completed autonomous docking of one of its hybrid autonomous underwater vehicles (HAUV) to an Equinor subsea docking station (SDS), representing a world’s first.

The HAUV system, based on a Saab Sabertooth AUV, successfully docked subsea to the SDS in the North East of England without any operator intervention.

