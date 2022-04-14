Modus to continue supporting Prysmian cabling ops in Europe and America

April 14, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based subsea services contractor Modus has secured a contract extension with Prysmian to continue supporting the Italian cabling giant’s projects.

Modus is currently supplying Prysmian with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and operators to support the laying of power cables across Europe and America.

Established in 2008, the company provides modular subsea vehicles and managed services for inspection, intervention, trenching, UXO inspection/removal, survey and construction support, delivering life-of-field services to the energy, telecommunications, mining, defence and research sectors.

Bryn Mulcahy, project manager at Modus, said: “Modus and Prysmian Group have a well-established relationship spanning over seven years and we are committed to continuing and enhancing this relationship by supporting Prysmian Group with subsea equipment for their projects.”

Just recently, Prysmian, the owner of Leonardo da Vinci, the world’s largest cable-laying vessel, presented its €1 billion investment plan targeted at developing businesses that support the energy transition.

In 2021, the cabling company acquired projects worth €4.8 billion and kicked off 2022 with the €1.2 billion contract to build Neu Connect, the first power interconnection between Great Britain and Germany.

Some of the company’s European projects include also the North Sea Link (NSL), an interconnector between Norway and the UK, the Tyrrhenian Link that will connect Sicily with Sardinia and the Italian peninsula, and the submarine power link between the island of Elba and the Italian mainland.

In the U.S., Prysmian is accelerating its plan to build the high-voltage submarine cable facility in Massachusetts, with an investment of approximately €200 million.

