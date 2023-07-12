More work for McDermott with Qatargas

July 12, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

McDermott has won a “major” contract with Qatargas to deliver engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) for a subsea pipeline and cable project.

Illustration. Courtesy of McDermott

McDermott will deliver EPCI for the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) Offshore Fuel Gas Pipeline and Subsea Cables Project, COMP1.

The contract includes the installation of 190 kilometers of 32″ diameter subsea pipelines, 17 kilometers of subsea composite cables, 186 kilometers of fiber optic cables, and 10 kilometers of onshore pipelines.

The project will be managed and engineered from McDermott’s Doha office, with fabrication taking place at QFAB.

The company defines a major contract as between $750 million and $1.5 billion.

The COMP1 project is part of the NFPS Offshore Compression Project involving the installation of new assets in Qatar’s North Field, including compression complexes at seven locations to sustain gas supply to the existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains into the future.

The contract award follows the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP) contract awarded to McDermott in 2022, which is currently under execution and remains one of the largest contracts McDermott has ever been awarded.

“The COMP1 award reflects the confidence key customers have in our ability to deliver strategically significant energy infrastructure projects in the Middle East,” said Mike Sutherland, McDermott Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East.

“As we continue to progress the NFXP offshore contract awarded to us last year, we are helping the State of Qatar expand LNG production from 77 to 126 MTPA via the new LNG trains under construction. We are delighted to deliver this key pipeline and cable infrastructure and support the extension of the production plateau for the existing LNG trains.”

The North Field lies off the northeast shore of the Qatar peninsula and covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers. It is one of the largest single non-associated natural gas fields in the world.