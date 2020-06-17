Motive and Orca strike Azerbaijan deal

Marine equipment specialist Motive Offshore has signed a memorandum of understanding with Orca Offshore.

The two-year exclusive agreement between the two organisations will focus on Azerbaijan market.

The last 18 months has seen Motive Offshore embark upon an ambitious growth strategy.

Specifically, this reflects the launch of several new service lines, international growth and acquisition activity.

The company said it views overseas partnerships as a fundamental part to its ongoing success.

Motive Offshore CEO, Dave Acton, said:

“We have a number of highly successful global partnerships in place, and the recent collaboration with Orca is a great addition.

“The Middle East and Asia are key growth markets for Motive, and this partnership provides the ability to showcase our capabilities in the area, working alongside Orca Offshore, which enjoys a robust presence and impressive track record in the region.”

Orca Offshore director, Craig Dunn, also said:

“The MOU is a mutually beneficial collaboration that brings Motive’s extensive technical expertise to Orca’s existing oil and gas business in Azerbaijan.

“The MOU enhances our capability in the area and the coming together of two ambitious companies is a great fit.”

Together the companies have already secured a six-figure contract with a major EPC client in Baku, Azerbaijan.

They also plan to continue working together to bring products and services to the local market in Azerbaijan.