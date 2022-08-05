MPA Singapore’s Chief stepping down

August 5, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Quah Ley Hoon, currently the Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), will be stepping down in September 2022 after nearly four years in the role.

During her mandate, Quah led MPA to complete the Tuas Port Phase 1 reclamation in 2021, navigated the disruptions caused by COVID-19, and pressed on with the development and transformation of Singapore’s international maritime centre and global port hub.

Decarbonisation and digitalisation have been among the key priorities on Quah’s agenda, resulting in the establishment of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) with private sector partners in August 2021. The GCMD has been collaborating with the industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.

In March 2022, MPA launched the Maritime Singapore Decarbonisation Blueprint which charts ambitious and concrete long-term strategies to support the maritime industry’s decarbonisation.

Ms. Quah was awarded the Medal of Commendation by NTUC in May 2022 for her work in improving wages, welfare and work prospects for seafarers amidst COVID-19, and also the Legion d’Honneur by the French Government in June 2022, for her work in keeping Singapore’s port and services open during COVID-19, and enhancing ties with France on maritime.

#MPA Chief Executive @leyhoonquah was conferred Chevalier (Knight) of the Légion d'Honneur by the French Republic for her vital role in transforming #MaritimeSG and for building strong maritime ties between France and Singapore.



🇫🇷🤝🇸🇬 @FranceinSG pic.twitter.com/Xpdv29aDOT — MPA Singapore (@MPA_Singapore) June 27, 2022

Teo Eng Dih, currently Deputy Secretary (Policy) of the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), will take over as Chief Executive of MPA from September 5, 2022.

Singapore has been the holder of the world’s leading maritime hub title for several years due to its business attractiveness and competitiveness while being a global leader in digital transformation.