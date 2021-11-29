MPS seeks anchor installation crew for megawatt-scale wind and wave demonstrator

November 29, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Welsh marine energy company Marine Power Systems (MPS) has opened a tender for the installation of anchors for its megawatt-scale wave and wind demonstrator in Spain.

MPS’ offshore renewable energy farm concept with wind and wave devices (Courtesy of MPS)

The company is looking for an experienced contractor for the anchor installation works that could being in July 2022 at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP), a test site in northern Spain where the megawatt-scale hybrid device will be demonstrated.

The anchors will provide the station keeping for MPS’ floating offshore energy platform system to demonstrate its wave energy converter hardware and wind turbine generator integration capability.

According to the company, anchor installation works must be completed by March 2023 to meet the main installation schedule, with the deadline for applications to this tender set for 10 December 2021.

MPS has developed a flexible floating platform technology that can be configured to harness wind and wave energy either as a combined solution or on their own in deep water.

The megawatt-scale demonstrator project – involving both wind and wave energy technologies – is expected to begin operation in early 2023, MPS said.

The project has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, with significant private investment received so far to support the project.

As reported earlier, MPS has already awarded major contracts to deliver the project, including agreements with PRINCIPIA, Bourbon Subsea Services, Black & Veatch, as well as specialist companies in the sector.