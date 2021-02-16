MS Finnmarken to convert to hybrid power at Kleven

February 16, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Green Yard Kleven in Ulsteinvik has won an extensive-technical upgrade deal to convert MS Finnmarken into a hybrid-powered expedition ship.

Under the contract, the second one since Kleven emerged from bankruptcy, the Norwegian shipbuilder has been commissioned to install the hybrid propulsion package, which consists of a battery pack in combination with diesel engines, as well as combined shaft generators and drive motors.

MS Finnmarken is scheduled to arrive at the yard in mid-February, and will provide work beyond the spring of 2021.

“This is an exciting assignment for us, and good news to be able to give to our employees. It is also extra nice that there are local suppliers who will be involved and perform much of the work,” says Kjetil Bollestad, CEO of Green Yard Kleven.

The ship will be named MS Otto Sverdrup, and will sail for Hurtigruten Expeditions.

The contract comes on the heels of Kleven Verft securing the deal to outfit Havyard 833 WE platform supply vessel (PSV) as a subcontractor for Havyard’s shipyard in Leirvik.

The PSV will be delivered to the Canadian shipping company Atlantic Towing.

The shipbuilder has also won a green light for ship recycling, making it the only facility in Norway to handle the entire life-cycle of ships.