MSC Chiyo delivered to MSC

June 14, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Chinese shipbuilder Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. held a naming and delivery ceremony for the 16,000 TEU containership MSC Chiyo.

Image credit: CSSC Dalian

The vessel was constructed for the world’s largest container shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The ship’s design was meticulously crafted by the Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC), with the MARIC HERCULES neo-Panamax ship serving as the blueprint for the vessel.

Measuring an impressive length of 366 meters and a depth of 51 meters the vessel is classed by DNV.

The ultra-large containership features air lubrication and a shaft generator to reduce drag and cut fuel consumption while emitting less GHG. It is fitted with a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (scrubber) to meet the requirements of the IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap.

The containership is also installed with efficient rudder propellers and energy-saving propeller devices enhancing the ship’s maneuverability while reducing energy consumption.

Another notable feature of MSC Chiyo is its onboard energy efficiency management software, which enables optimized combination operation. According to Dalian, the software enables efficient management of energy consumption, enhancing the ship’s overall performance and further reducing its environmental impact.

The main engine of the vessel will be equipped with high-pressure Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) which reduces NOx exhaust emissions making the vessel compliant with the IMO Tier III emission standards. Furthermore, the energy efficiency design index (EEDI) value of the ship is lower than the baseline by more than 57%, according to DSIC.