Photo: Courtesy of C-LNG

Back to overview
Home Green marine MSC looking at LNG and methanol retrofits
Premium

MSC looking at LNG and methanol retrofits

November 22, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s largest ocean carrier by operated container vessel capacity, is exploring retrofitting projects involving various types of fuels including LNG and methanol. The two solutions remain the key options for owners that want to act today on lowering their emissions as the technology is readily available and the bunkering infrastructure […]

Premium content

Checking for account.

Premium

Premium content

Premium content

Subscribe to continue

Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Free two week Trial

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Try Now

 

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Want to become future-proof?

Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

 

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Smulders

    With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…

  • Partner

    Saltwater Engineering B.V.

  • Partner

    Navingo B.V.