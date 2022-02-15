MSC, Maersk end transpacific cooperation with SM Line

February 15, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The 2M Alliance partners, Danish Maersk and Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), have ended their strategic cooperation with South Korean shipping company SM Line on the transpacific route.

Photo: SM Line

“The slot swapping agreement between SM LINE and the 2M alliance partners on Asia to USA West Coast services will end with effect from 8 May 2022,” the Swiss partner in the alliance informed.

“Consequently, MSC will cease the slot agreement with SM Line commercialised by MSC as the Rose service.”

The company added that current services covered by MSC, and those of the 2M network, will offer alternative coverage.

Mediterranean Shipping Company will continue to offer Vancouver through the Eagle, Maple and Chinook services, and Seattle through our Chinook service. MSC’s exclusive Portland call will be offered on the company’s Mustang standalone service.

Back in 2020, the 2M shipping giants partnered with SM Line as their previous cooperation with HMM expired.

Last month, the 2M alliance members also terminated their cooperation with Israeli shipping company ZIM on key transpacific trades.

