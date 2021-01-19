MSC to cover costs related to Maersk Elba fire
Swiss shipping major Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has decided to cover the costs associated with the fire on board the containership Maersk Elba so that the vessel operator will not declare General Average.
At the time of the incident, Maersk Elba was carrying cargo for MSC customers as part of the Shogun-Pearl service.
“This decision was taken to avoid additional costs or delays for our customers as a result of this incident,” MSC said in a customer advisory.
To remind, the Denmark-flagged boxship suffered the fire in late December 2020 while en route from Suez to Felixtowe.
The 13,092 TEU ship was later towed to the Port of Algeciras in Spain for repairs.
“The ship is currently in Algeciras undergoing temporary repairs from where it will continue directly to Wilhelmshaven, Germany, where cargo will be offloaded. The ETD is still to be confirmed, but it is currently expected to be 20 January,” MSC added.
“MSC understands that Maersk is planning to arrange feeder vessels for onward carriage of cargo from Wilhelmshaven to Felixstowe and Rotterdam.”
Built in South Korea in 2011, Maersk Elba is owned by Japan’s Financial Products Group and operated by Danish shipping company Maersk, MSC’s partner in the 2M alliance.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 20 days ago
Update: Fire-stricken Maersk Elba en route to Algeciras
Maersk Elbe, a Neopanamax containership that suffered engine failure off Portugal after a fire onboa...Posted: 20 days ago
-
Posted: 22 days ago
Maersk Elba loses power after fire off Portugal
A Denmark-flagged containership lost power due to a fire in the engine room off the coast of Portuga...Posted: 22 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Soren Toft starts his CEO role at MSC
Soren Toft started his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Maersk rig gets early termination from Dana
Offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling has received notice of early termination for convenienc...Posted: 4 days ago