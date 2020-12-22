N-Sea and SeaRenergy finish offshore job for TenneT

December 22, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

The consortium of N-Sea Renewable and Utilities Services (N-Sea RUS) and SeaRenergy has completed an offshore retrofit solution campaign for TenneT.

The consortium completed a project to engineer, supply and install a retrofit subsea cable protection system (CPS) for an HVDC grid connection.

SeaRenergy provided engineering services, developed the installation procedure and assisted in obtaining the necessary approvals.

N-Sea was responsible for the project management, procurement and installation of the CPS, including the supply of equipment, project personnel and vessel chartering.

According to the parties, the installation was performed during running operations to minimize the shutdown time.

“We are pleased to have been able to successfully complete the retrofit of the cable protection system together with our consortium partner N-Sea,“ said Johann Philipp, Head of Engineering of SeaRenergy.

“It has been a challenging project due to the tight schedule for engineering, fabrication and installation works. In these circumstances, the consortium’s history and past project experience proved to be of great value to the client.”