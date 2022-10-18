Nauticus Robotics hears NASDAQ bells

October 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Nauticus Robotics is set to ring the NASDAQ closing bell this week, celebrating the recent closing of its business combination with CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ).

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, 20 October, and will mark the associated listing of Nauticus’ common stock and warrants on NASDAQ under the symbols “KITT” and “KITTW”, respectively, effective 13 September 2022.

“What a tremendous honor to ring NASDAQ’s closing bell as we celebrate Nauticus’ recent public listing,” said founder and CEO of Nauticus Robotics, Nicolaus Radford.

“This event is the culmination of years of hard work from both the past and present Nauticus team who all made this moment possible. We are so truly proud to be involved in such a meaningful mission that can transform the blue economy toward a greener future using autonomous robotics and this bell ringing represents just one milestone of many more to come for Nauticus.”

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Nauticus Robotics and CleanTech close business combination Posted: about 1 month ago

Nauticus Robotics and CLAQ, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), closed their business combination in mid-September, resulting in Nauticus becoming a publicly listed company.

The resulting company will operate under the name Nauticus Robotics, Inc. and will be led by Radford and the current executive team.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: