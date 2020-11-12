Navig8, Doosan Fuel Cell to develop fuel cells for ships

November 12, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

South Korean fuel cell developer Doosan Fuel Cell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Singaporean shipper Navig8 to develop fuel cells for ships.

The move comes as the shipping sector embarks on a path to decarbonize in line with the ever more stringent regulations on greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the cooperation plan, Doosan FuelCell will mount a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) currently under development on a 50,000-ton petrochemical product carrier owned by Navig8.

Once installed, the duo will conduct a demonstration test to prove the viability of the fuel cells as a propulsion power and power source for the ship.

The SOFC system is a device for electrochemical conversion that generates electricity by oxidizing fuel.

The fuel cell company added that Navig8 would be in charge of various technical support activities for the actual application of the technology as well as ship design review in cooperation with related organizations such as the Korean Register of Shipping.

According to Yoo Su-Kyung, CEO of Doosan Fuel Cell, the MoU will pave the way for the acceleration of the commercialization of fuel cell technology in the shipping industry providing a good alternative to the sector to meet its environmental objectives.