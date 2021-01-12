Neptune awards Cygnus contracts to Oceaneering and Stork

January 12, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Neptune Energy has awarded integrity management and fabric maintenance contracts for its operated gas production platform, Cygnus, to Oceaneering and Stork, to the value of approximately $6.5 million.

Neptune said on Tuesday that Oceaneering will supply integrity management services covering pressure systems, structural, pipeline, erosion management and offshore inspection services.

Furthermore, Oceaneering will work closely with Stork which will deliver fabric maintenance and scaffolding services for Cygnus, located in the UK Southern North Sea.

The contracts have been awarded under a three-year agreement, with two one-year options to extend.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said: “2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for our industry, given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower commodity prices, and those within the North Sea’s world-class supply chain have been among those hardest hit.

“We are pleased to be awarding these contracts to Oceaneering and Stork which demonstrates our commitment to supporting service partners and to maximising efficiency. Combining the scopes of work for our Cygnus production facility within a broader agreement creates additional synergies and reduces complexity”.

Cygnus is capable of producing approximately 6 per cent of UK domestic gas demand.

Neptune is the operator of the Cygnus Alpha and Cygnus Bravo production facilities with a 38.75 per cent interest and Spirit Energy is its partner with a 61.25 per cent interest.