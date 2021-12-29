NES outfitting cable lay vessel for zero-emission ops

December 29, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian Electric Systems (NES), part of HAV Group, has secured a contract with ship engineering company Peak Marine Tech to supply the battery and control systems for the converted Fjord Connector cable lay vessel (CLV) to enable zero-emission operations.

Under the contract of an undisclosed value, NES will deliver a complete battery system and upgrade all control and automation systems onboard the vessel. Furthermore, the company will equip the vessel for battery charging while at the port.

“This project epitomises NES’ core competence and technology extremely well. In short, we will help to upgrade a vessel in order to realise significant reductions in operating cost and emission levels”, said Geir Larsen, managing director of NES.

NES will design, assemble, and test the systems at its headquarters at Godvik outside Bergen, Norway in the second quarter of 2022. The equipment will be then delivered to the Polish shipyard that is responsible for converting the Fjord Connector.

As informed, Seaworks Kabel-owned Fjord Connector is currently being converted from a seismic support vessel to a cable lay vessel designed for the installation of subsea fibre optic cables.

Adding a new battery pack, smart control system and charging infrastructure is expected to prepare the vessel for zero-emission cable lay operations.

The vessel will charge batteries quayside at night, utilise hybrid propulsion when sailing offshore, and then cut all equipment when on-site to allow for optimal load on the generator which in turn will enable zero-emission cable lay operations, HAV explained.

“This type of operating pattern will reduce our fuel consumption substantially, including the inherent environmental benefits it offers. We look forward to cooperating with NES to upgrade the Fjord Connector”, said Stian Andrè Larsen, general manager at Peak Marine Tech.