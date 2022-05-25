New alliance to make workforce fit for sustainable maritime future

May 25, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Industry players from across the global maritime value chain came together in Zurich on 24 May to launch the All Aboard Alliance, which will provide a platform for collaborative action to make the maritime industry more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: IMO/Flickr

The backdrop for setting up the All Aboard Alliance is the fact that global seaborne trade relies on millions of people working in the maritime sector – on shore and at sea. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of changing demographics and increased global competition for talent, the maritime industry must step up its collective efforts to improve on diversity, equity and inclusion to expand the available talent pool.

“The All Aboard Alliance endeavors to significantly improve diversity, equity, and inclusion measures across the board. It is imperative at this pivotal time, where a diversity of skills and competences is paramount to innovating our way through the continuous evolution and developments in decarbonization, digitalization, and automation,” Mikael Skov, Chief Executive Officer of Hafnia and Co-Chair of the All Aboard Alliance, commented.

The All Aboard Alliance is designed around five principles that member companies are encouraged to implement in internal policies, procedures, and leadership practices:

Appoint a business sponsor to lead and ensure accountability of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization

Equip and educate people to understand their role in fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace – from senior leaders through to line managers and team members

Create and maintain an organizational culture of equity and belonging where everyone has equal opportunities to contribute and to thrive

Capture relevant data and develop insights to evaluate progress and evolve strategic objectives

Communicate commitment and progress externally on an annual basis.

Member companies will report annually on actions and progress on each principle. In addition to committing to take action within their own organizations, members of the All Aboard Alliance set out to work together to make progress across the industry.

“To retain its competitiveness and to successfully deal with the challenges headed our way, the maritime industry needs to increasingly work together to retain existing talent and attract new. The All Aboard Alliance is here to lead and facilitate this transformation through the collaboration and actions of its member companies, and to take the immediate steps needed to move from intent to action with an impact,” Su Yin Anand, Head of Shipping at South32 and Co-Chair of the All Aboard Alliance, explained.

At the first All Aboard Alliance meeting, senior leaders from across the maritime industry are gathered to establish the initial work program for the alliance.

“Today we are formally launching the All Aboard Alliance at a high-level meeting, bringing together industry leaders from across the maritime value chain to set the direction and level of ambition for the work of the All Aboard Alliance – and to take the first steps on our shared journey towards a more sustainable, forward-looking and innovative maritime industry we can all be proud of,” Johannah Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Maritime Forum, said.

The alliance was created by a group of companies following discussions at the Global Maritime Forum’s Virtual High-Level Meeting in 2020. The group is supported by the Diversity Study Group, Swiss Re, and the Global Maritime Forum.

26 companies have committed to lead the transformation towards a more diverse, inclusive, and attractive maritime industry, ensuring equitable opportunities for everyone: Anglo-Eastern, Ardmore Shipping Corporation, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, Bureau Veritas, Caravel Group, Cargill Ocean Transportation, Danaos Corporation, Dorian LPG, Fednav Limited, Fleet Management, G2 Ocean, GasLog, Gorrissen Federspiel, Hafnia, Höegh Autoliners, Höegh LNG, International Seaways, Lloyd’s Register, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ocean Technologies Group, Purus Marine, South32, Svitzer, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, TURTLE GO, and VIKAND Solutions.

