New CEO takes the reins at Ulstein

October 14, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Cathrine Marti is new CEO in Ulstein Group

Cathrine Kristiseter Marti has been appointed as the new CEO of Ulstein Group, replacing Gunvor Ulstein who has decided to step down from her operational role after 22 years.

Cathrine Marti comes from the position as CFO, a role she has had for the past six years.

Gunvor will remain Chair of the Board of Ulsmo, Ulstein Group’s majority owner, and board member of several Ulstein companies.

Marti starts as CEO on 2 November 2020.

“Ulstein is a family-owned company. With my decision to step down from the operational role, I will be able to, through my role as Chair of Ulsmo and together with the Chair of the Board of Ulstein Group, Tore Ulstein, concentrate on the more long-term and strategic opportunities for the group and the maritime industry,” Gunvor said.

“After having completed the transition from oil and gas and into new segments, COVID-19 put us to the test. COVID-19 has impacted most businesses regardless of industry, we have adapted to a new everyday life and constantly changing regulations, and we must expect to continue with this until a vaccine is in place”, she says.

“Cathrine Marti will be working together with a very skilled and competent administration, and she has the expertise and the qualities needed to succeed in heading Ulstein Group into the future”, says Tore Ulstein.

Tore Ulstein stepped down from his operational positions in Ulstein on 1 September 2020, to concentrate on the long-term strategic possibilities for the group together with Gunvor Ulstein. He was deputy CEO since 2006 and Chairman of the Board since 2011 in Ulstein Group.