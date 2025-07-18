Photo of the floaters from Eco Wave Power's Israeli project, for illustration purposes
Board update as Eco Wave Power gears up for LA wave energy debut

Outlook & Strategy
July 18, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has elected Hilary E. Ackermann to its Board of Directors, following approval at the company’s annual general meeting.

For illustration purposes. Source: Eco Wave Power

Ackermann, who previously served on Eco Wave Power’s Advisory Board, brings expertise in energy sustainability, corporate governance, and risk management. Her appointment comes as the company prepares for the official opening of its first U.S. wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles, developed in partnership with Shell and AltaSea.

“We are honored to welcome Hilary to our Board of Directors,” said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“Her distinguished career in clean energy oversight, risk strategy, and governance will be instrumental as we scale our global footprint and continue integrating wave energy into the renewable power mix.”

Ackermann is currently a board member of Vistra Energy, where she chairs the Sustainability and Risk Committee and sits on the Generation and Safety Oversight Committee. She previously held senior roles at Goldman Sachs and Swiss Bank Corporation (now UBS). Her prior board roles include Dynegy, Apollo Investment Corporation, Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), and several Hartford investment funds.

“I am excited to join Eco Wave Power’s Board of Directors and contribute to the Company’s mission of delivering scalable, cost-efficient wave energy solutions,” said Ackermann

“Eco Wave Power’s pioneering technology and expanding project pipeline represent a compelling model for renewable energy innovation, and I look forward to supporting its strategic growth and governance.”

The Port of LA project is Eco Wave Power’s first commercial system in the U.S. and is a key step in its expansion strategy.

Eco Wave Power recently completed production of all floaters for its first U.S. wave energy project, scheduled for deployment at the Port of Los Angeles, with an expected start date later this month.

