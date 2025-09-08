New chief commercial officer comes aboard multi-train LNG project in Texas

Illustration; Source: Coastal Bend LNG
September 8, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Coastal Bend LNG, a privately held energy infrastructure development company, is getting a new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at its planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) project along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Illustration; Source: Coastal Bend LNG

Coastal Bend LNG has revealed the appointment of Keith Shoemaker as Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 1, 2025. The new CCO’s experience across every stage of the natural gas industry is said to position him as a strategic asset to the project at a pivotal time for the sector.

Shoemaker underlined: “I’m impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit of the management team and the project’s intentional focus on reducing carbon impact. I’m excited to join a team that shares my belief in LNG’s ability to expand global access to reliable energy while addressing the challenge of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Perceived to bring deep commercial expertise, strategic vision, and a passion for leveraging liquid natural gas to power economies and improve lives worldwide, he will focus on expanding Coastal Bend LNG’s international reach and strengthening its position as the LNG industry continues to evolve.

With a career spanning the full natural gas value chain, Shoemaker, who began his career as a pipeline engineer before advancing through roles in transportation, physical and financial trading, risk management, and hedging, later assumed leadership positions at natural gas producers, including Rice Energy and EQT.

A few days ago, Coastal Bend LNG initiated a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study with Solvanic for electrochemically mediated amine regeneration (EMAR) carbon capture at its LNG project, which recently picked ConocoPhillips’ Optimized Cascade process technology for the planned 22.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) LNG development.

The project is envisioned to entail up to five 4.5 mtpa liquefaction trains, cogeneration, LNG storage tanks, and export facilities for shipping, bunkering, and ISO containers.

