ConocoPhillips’ low-emission tech picked for new LNG plant in Texas

Technology
August 6, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Privately held energy infrastructure development company Coastal Bend LNG has selected liquefaction technology developed by the U.S.-headquartered energy giant ConocoPhillips for its planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility; Source: Cheniere

ConocoPhillips’ Optimized Cascade process technology will be used at the planned 22.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) Coastal Bend LNG development in Texas.

“ConocoPhillips’ technology and expertise provides us with the confidence that the Optimized Cascade Process will deliver world-class LNG facility performance while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions,” said Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG.

The U.S. player says its liquefaction tech yields up to 96% LNG facility thermal efficiency and lower emissions. Major LNG plants worldwide feature this technology, such as Atlantic LNG in Trinidad and Tobago, Sabine Pass LNG in the U.S., and Wheatstone LNG in Australia.

Darren Meznarich, manager of ConocoPhillips LNG Technology and Licensing, noted: “ConocoPhillips is pleased to support Coastal Bend LNG with our high-efficiency Optimized Cascade design that includes our latest low emission design and operating features.”

As reported last month, the export facility is planned to include up to five 4.5 mtpa liquefaction trains, cogeneration, LNG storage tanks, and export facilities for shipping, bunkering, and ISO containers. The developer expects to pre-file its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permits this year.

In addition to supplying LNG technology, ConocoPhillips has been busy progressing its exploration plans. Last month, its Australian subsidiary set the timeline for its two-well gas exploration campaign in Australia’s Otway Basin. The Transocean Equinox rig was picked to get the job done.

