New contract for Siem Spearfish

February 24, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian subsea shipping company Siem Offshore has secured a contract for its Siem Spearfish vessel.

The Oslo-listed firm said on Wednesday that the contract is for two months firm, with options, excluding mobilisation and demobilisation.

The contract for an undisclosed client will see the offshore subsea construction vessel utilised outside West Africa.

The vessel is en route to the port of Las Palmas, expected to arrive there on 5 March.

Built in 2014, the Siem Spearfish is of an STX OSCV 03 design.

Designed for subsea operation duties such as construction and installation work, inspection and maintenance, the vessel has been on a long-term contract since March 2019.

The 121-metre vessel is also environmental friendly with focus on low fuel consumption through its diesel electric machinery.

In addition, Siem Offshore recently secured a contract with Seaway 7 for the subsea offshore construction vessel Siem Barracuda.

The renewables business unit of Subsea 7 will utilise the vessel for an offshore wind project in the Far East.