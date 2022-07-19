July 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Eidesvik Offshore has secured a five-year contract with Van Oord for the offshore support vessel Subsea Viking.

The 103-meter long vessel will be deployed at Van Oord’s projects as a trenching support vessel and will be the main platform for the company’s trencher Dig-It.

The contract will commence in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, Van Oord has been granted options for further extensions and on certain terms a call option for the vessel after the firm period.

“The contract will expand Eidesvik’s presence in the renewables market, and we look forward to building a strong and long-standing relationship with this important new client,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO and president of Eidesvik.

Related Article Posted: 5 days ago Eidesvik bags new contract for Subsea Viking Posted: 5 days ago

To remind, Eidesvik announced last week that it had secured a contract for Subsea Viking with an undisclosed client.

The company did not reveal details about the scope of work and the project but did say that the new firm period will utilize the vessel until the end of the year.

Subsea Viking was built in 1999 at Umoe Sterkode in Norway. The 103-meter long vessel features a 100-ton offshore crane and a deck area of 1,030 m2. It can accommodate 6 x 25 persons.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: