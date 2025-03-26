Back to overview
Home Green Marine PIL inks two MoUs to drive sustainable maritime operations and supply chain decarbonization

PIL inks two MoUs to drive sustainable maritime operations and supply chain decarbonization

Business Developments & Projects
March 26, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Singaporean shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with two companies to further its journey towards sustainable maritime operations and supply chain decarbonization.

Credit: Pacific International Lines (PIL) via LinkedIn

Firstly, PIL signed an MoU with vessel builder Pinnacle Marine (Singapore) to collaborate on a long-term sea trial of a B100 biofuel-powered harbor craft. As disclosed, this partnership will focus on the impact on performance, emissions and operational feasibility.

Next, PIL signed an MoU with a Japanese provider of software and consulting services Asuene to drive sustainable procurement and decarbonization across the supply chain.

Under this MoU, PIL said it will leverage Asuene’s expertise in greenhouse gas (GHG) measurement, reporting and verification to enhance the sustainability of its maritime transportation value chain, starting with the company’s own suppliers and service providers.

PIL stated: “As we take action to drive a greener future, we also like to thank our partners for joining us on this sustainability journey. Together, we can augment each other’s efforts and achieve our common environmental goals!”

It is worth mentioning that in 2024, Pinnacle Marine, China Classification Society (CCS), Weichai Singapore, Marine Energy and Sustainability Research Department of Nanyang Technological University (MESD) signed a research cooperation agreement to test B100 biofuel for 1,000 hours in Singaporean waters.

According to CCS, the aim is to drive the shipping industry towards net-zero emissions and offer vital insights into emissions, performance and onboard storage.

Related Article

To note, Singapore is considered one of the key transshipment and bunkering hubs. The country is involved in multiple maritime decarbonization projects. Its most recent activities include a $20 million initiative to help reduce emissions in the maritime sector, as well as the push to establish green and digital shipping corridors.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles